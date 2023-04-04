News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
59 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
4 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

Touching tributes to former Whalley lady who has died in California

Long term Whalley resident Janet Blakey passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday March 29th, at St John’s Health Centre, Santa Monica, California. She had recently celebrated her 85th birthday at home.

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

Born in London in 1938, Janet had many tales of growing up during the Second World War as a young child.

She met her husband Bob, originally from Burnley, whilst he was in London for his accountancy finals and exchanged city life for the greener pastures of the Ribble Valley. They married in 1957 and settled in Whalley where she lived for 55 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was a keen badminton player in her younger years at Westholme in Blackburn and a team member at Whalley Tennis Club.

Former Whallet resident Janet Blakey who has died in CaliforniaFormer Whallet resident Janet Blakey who has died in California
Former Whallet resident Janet Blakey who has died in California
Most Popular

Later in life, Janet was a reluctant bridge partner to her husband at Clitheroe Bridge Club! They both loved nothing more than walks around the Dales followed by afternoon tea in Skipton or supper at the Ashetton Arms in Downham.

Read More
Rossendale Male Voice Choir perform Oasis hit and more at St Michael and St John...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janet moved to Pacific Palisades in California in 2012 to be closer to her daughter, Gillian, also a Palisades resident. Janet embraced her new life in California and loved the sunny weather after 50 years of damper climes in Lancashire.

An early introduction to the local chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire saw Janet involved in frequent charity events and outings. She enjoyed lawn bowls, the occasional game of bocce and was a keen student at Santa Monica College art lessons.

She is survived by her three children, Gillian, Steven and Nicholas, their spouses, and nine grandchildren.

They will remember her for her many wonderful qualities, including her optimism, protective love, and keen wit. She will be laid to rest at St Matthew’s Church, Pacific Palisades, next to her husband of 56 years, who pre-deceased her in 2014.

London