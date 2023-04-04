Touching tributes to former Whalley lady who has died in California
Long term Whalley resident Janet Blakey passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday March 29th, at St John’s Health Centre, Santa Monica, California. She had recently celebrated her 85th birthday at home.
Born in London in 1938, Janet had many tales of growing up during the Second World War as a young child.
She met her husband Bob, originally from Burnley, whilst he was in London for his accountancy finals and exchanged city life for the greener pastures of the Ribble Valley. They married in 1957 and settled in Whalley where she lived for 55 years.
She was a keen badminton player in her younger years at Westholme in Blackburn and a team member at Whalley Tennis Club.
Later in life, Janet was a reluctant bridge partner to her husband at Clitheroe Bridge Club! They both loved nothing more than walks around the Dales followed by afternoon tea in Skipton or supper at the Ashetton Arms in Downham.
Janet moved to Pacific Palisades in California in 2012 to be closer to her daughter, Gillian, also a Palisades resident. Janet embraced her new life in California and loved the sunny weather after 50 years of damper climes in Lancashire.
An early introduction to the local chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire saw Janet involved in frequent charity events and outings. She enjoyed lawn bowls, the occasional game of bocce and was a keen student at Santa Monica College art lessons.
She is survived by her three children, Gillian, Steven and Nicholas, their spouses, and nine grandchildren.
They will remember her for her many wonderful qualities, including her optimism, protective love, and keen wit. She will be laid to rest at St Matthew’s Church, Pacific Palisades, next to her husband of 56 years, who pre-deceased her in 2014.