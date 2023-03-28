The invitation came about in discussion between the school’s music teacher Faith Bennett and the link governor for music Kevin Downes who lives in Clitheroe and is also a second tenor in the choir.

The concert came about as a way of broadening children’s experience of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School governor and choir member Mr Downes said: “Some 23 members of the choir - including our accompanist Liz Baker and deputy MD Charles Crowley - generously gave their time to perform in full concert uniform and provide the children with, for most, their first experience of live male voice choral music.

Rossendale Male Voice Choir performing at St Michael and St John's RC Primary School, Clitheroe

“They loved it – and so did the choir!

“We covered a range of music from traditional to modern and, while all pieces were enjoyed, the clear favourite was the Oasis hit ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children were a brilliant audience - listening intently and then clapping and singing along when invited. They also joined in enthusiastically with the warmup / breathing demonstrations from Liz.

“The question-and-answer session was enlightening with the children wanting to know such things as ‘how do you sing so well?’ (we liked that question!); ‘how do you become a conductor?’ (a young person with ambition there!) and ‘what is the average age of the choir?’ (how cheeky!).