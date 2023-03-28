The new additions to the grounds of the school include varieties of Hawthorn, Rose and Dogwood.

The cost of the trees was covered by Barnoldswick business, Silentnight. Silentnight’s director of Environmental Social Governance, Angela Moran was on hand to support staff and students with the planting. They were also joined by volunteers from Eco Barnoldswick, including West Craven High School alumna, Paige Anderson.

Dean Wilson, head of PE at West Craven High School, said: “The students did a fantastic job of planting so many new trees and bushes in typical Barnoldswick weather conditions.

Year 11 students with Dean Wilson (West Craven) and Angela Moran (Silentnight)

“They worked really well alongside the volunteers from Eco Barnoldswick, learning from their expertise about what to plant where.

“We can’t wait to see the new area of trees grow and develop and be there for future generations of West Craven students to enjoy.”

The green team from West Craven High School will have another opportunity to work with Angela Moran next week when they present their sustainability ideas to her and Coun. Scott Cunliffe from Sustainable Clarets, Afrasaib Anwar, leader of Burnley Council and Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of Pendle Education Trust.