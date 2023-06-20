News you can trust since 1877
Top comedians Terry Alderton, Paul McCaffery and Tez Iliaz to perform in Clitheroe

Three top comedians are heading to Clitheroe in August.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST

Terry Alderton, Paul McCaffery and Tez Iliaz will perform at Clitheroe FC under the banner of The Comedy Rooms, a project set up by friends and business partners Sarah Johnson -Hale and Dean Maloney.

Both comedians themselves, the duo came up with the idea to promote Clitheroe, which is Sarah’s hometown, as a place to come for a great night out. The Comedy Rooms launched in March after Sarah and Dean partnered with Clitheroe Football Club. The idea was to run it on a two month trial to see if there was any interest.

Sarah Johnson-Hale and Dean Maloney are the founders of The Comedy Rooms which is putting Clitheroe on the map for some fantastic nights of comedySarah Johnson-Hale and Dean Maloney are the founders of The Comedy Rooms which is putting Clitheroe on the map for some fantastic nights of comedy
And there certainly was as the venture completed its third night at the end of May and every night, held in The Final Whistle bar at the club, was packed.

The next event takes place this Friday (June 23rd) with comedian Jenny Hart headlining on a special LGBTQ night to celebrate Pride Month.

For more information and to get tickets search @THECOMEDYROOMSUK

