Together Housing team raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice on Tolkien Trail

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:50 BST
Housing company colleagues raised a magical sum on the Tolkien Trail for a children’s hospice.

The Repairs team at Together Housing undertook the sponsored walk to raise money for the organisation’s Charity of the Year, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. Twenty-seven employees trekked The Tolkien Trail, a circular route near Hurst Green, inspired by the landscapes that influenced J.R.R. Tolkien's writings.

Read More
Bygone Burnley: Widdop, with historian Roger Frost MBE

The walkers raised an impressive £520 for the West Yorkshire-based hospice that provides care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Together Housing employees on the Tolkien Trail for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Jonathan, planning team leader at Together Housing and walk organiser, said, “There was a genuine buzz about the place, I enjoyed the day from start to finish. The walk took us around three hours, lots of steps and lots of sleep needed to recover.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all that came. Myself, Tom and Mustafa wanted to make a social event where people got together for an amazing cause, and we really achieved that.”

