Housing company colleagues raised a magical sum on the Tolkien Trail for a children’s hospice.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Repairs team at Together Housing undertook the sponsored walk to raise money for the organisation’s Charity of the Year, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice. Twenty-seven employees trekked The Tolkien Trail, a circular route near Hurst Green, inspired by the landscapes that influenced J.R.R. Tolkien's writings.

The walkers raised an impressive £520 for the West Yorkshire-based hospice that provides care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together Housing employees on the Tolkien Trail for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Jonathan, planning team leader at Together Housing and walk organiser, said, “There was a genuine buzz about the place, I enjoyed the day from start to finish. The walk took us around three hours, lots of steps and lots of sleep needed to recover.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all that came. Myself, Tom and Mustafa wanted to make a social event where people got together for an amazing cause, and we really achieved that.”