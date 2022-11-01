Sgt Lee Hargreaves, who has led the process on behalf of the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion since 2017, said eight volunteers had spent 80 man hours, laying out crosses to remember Burnley’s fallen service personnel from the First World War to the present day.

Sgt Hargreaves, an RAF regimental gunner who works in recruitment for the service and lives in Burnley, said it was important to raise awareness of the fallen and the efforts made by volunteers to remember them.

He said: “Some 3,462 unnamed crosses have been planted to remember all those who have fallen in any conflict in defence of the nation.

Burnley's Peace Garden laid out in preparation

“The reason the crosses are unnamed is in keeping with the ‘Tomb Of The Unknown Warrior’ in Westminster Abbey, a short description about this can be found on the plaque situated in the memorial garden.”

It is estimated that around 5,000 people from the Burnley borough have given their lives in conflicts around the world from 1914 to the present day, with around 3,400 killed in the First World War alone.

Around 20 brown wooden crosses with brass plaques bearing the name of the conflicts will also be laid out near to the white crosses.

If members of the public would like to remember somebody specific then they can buy a brown wooden cross from the Poppy Shop, former Burnley FC shop next down to Costa, and plant that in the designated area of the garden, on the front right hand side.

Some of the volunteers

Sgt Hargreaves added: “Please, we urge members of the public not to remove the white crosses or deface them by writing a name on them.”

Everybody is encourage to attend the Armistice Day service and/or the Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

The Armistice Day service will be held on Friday November 11th from 10-50am at the Peace Garden.