News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kick-off time changed for Remembrance Day Burnley Blackburn Rovers Championship fixture

Burnley Football Club’s East Lancashire derby against arch rivals Blackburn Rovers – controversially scheduled for Remembrance Sunday – will now kick off half an hour later.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:15 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:15 pm

The date and timing of the Championship match which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports attracted criticism from fans and veterans’ groups who accused it of being disrespctful.

But Burnley Football Club revealed today that following further discussions between the League, both clubs, Sky Sports and Lancashire Police, it has now been agreed that the Sky Bet Championship fixture will kick-off at 12-30pm on November 13th rather than 12 noon.

Read More

Read More
Burnley's East Lancashire football derby with Blackburn Rovers will still go ahe...
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: A general view of Turf Moor ahead of kickoff during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Luton Town at Turf Moor on August 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Most Popular

The Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion had expressed its anger over the timing of the fixture.

It is understood both clubs were consulted in the selection of this fixture and as part of this, clubs were asked to liaise with local police, while Sky Sports said time will be taken at the match to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects.

Sky SportsLancashire PolicePadihamRoyal British Legion