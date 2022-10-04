Kick-off time changed for Remembrance Day Burnley Blackburn Rovers Championship fixture
Burnley Football Club’s East Lancashire derby against arch rivals Blackburn Rovers – controversially scheduled for Remembrance Sunday – will now kick off half an hour later.
The date and timing of the Championship match which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports attracted criticism from fans and veterans’ groups who accused it of being disrespctful.
But Burnley Football Club revealed today that following further discussions between the League, both clubs, Sky Sports and Lancashire Police, it has now been agreed that the Sky Bet Championship fixture will kick-off at 12-30pm on November 13th rather than 12 noon.
The Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion had expressed its anger over the timing of the fixture.
It is understood both clubs were consulted in the selection of this fixture and as part of this, clubs were asked to liaise with local police, while Sky Sports said time will be taken at the match to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects.