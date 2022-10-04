The date and timing of the Championship match which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports attracted criticism from fans and veterans’ groups who accused it of being disrespctful.

But Burnley Football Club revealed today that following further discussions between the League, both clubs, Sky Sports and Lancashire Police, it has now been agreed that the Sky Bet Championship fixture will kick-off at 12-30pm on November 13th rather than 12 noon.

The Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion had expressed its anger over the timing of the fixture.