Burnley's East Lancashire football derby with Blackburn Rovers will still go ahead on Remembrance Sunday despite widespread anger
Burnley Football Club’s East Lancashire derby with arch rivals Blackburn Rovers will go ahead on Remembrance Day, despite anger over the timing of the fixture from veterans groups and fans.
Broadcaster Sky Sports, which will show the match live on its channels on Sunday, November 13th, with a 12 noon kick off, has confirmed the match will not be changed.
When news of the date for the game was first announced fans of both clubs expressed their disbelief that the match would be played at a time when many would be attending Remembrance Day services to remember the fallen from both world wars.
And the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion accused Sky Sports, the English Football League and the clubs of “disrespect”.
However, despite the anger, the match will still go ahead at Turf Moor on November 13th.
A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “As with all fixture changes, the kick-off time for Burnley versus Blackburn Rovers was considered and approved by all parties including both clubs, the EFL and local police.
"Time will be taken at the match to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, as has been done in previous matches played at this time for many years.”
It is understood both clubs were consulted in the selection of this fixture and as part of this, clubs were asked to liaise with local police.
Burnley Football Club have so far offered no comment on the matter, not have Burnley police.