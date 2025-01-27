Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A trio of friends who have conquered the ten highest mountains in England and Wales have now set their sights on the ten highest peaks in Scotland as part of a mammoth fund-raising effort.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter McLay, James Sunter-Storey and Bryn Catherwood have so far raised around £7,000 for Dementia UK and The Children’s Hospital Charity. in the last three years, and this July will be heading north for their final chapter.

The SUMMIT 10 quest was the idea of Peter (30) from Wilpshire, whose grandmother Ethel died from dementia in 2022. He recruited his Burnley friend James and Bryn to join him on the climbs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio’s Scotland effort will raise funds for Lancashire Mind.

Peter McLay, James Sunter-Story and Bryn Catherwood at Grasmoor Mountain in the Lake District as part of their SUMMIT 10 challenge

Peter said: “In January 2023 I came up with the idea to climb the ten highest mountains in England back-to-back as quickly as possible raising money for Dementia UK.

“I wanted to challenge myself both mentally and physically and also saw an opportunity to raise a considerable amount of money for such a brilliant charity. Part of this idea involved the conception of a documentary which would follow our journey completing this challenge and could then be shared far and wide.

“SUMMIT 10’ was born and on July 25th 2023 with my two friends James and Bryn, we set off on our mission. In total we raised £4,832 for Dementia UK and produced a documentary that sits on YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Skipping forward to 2024, we decided to continue the SUMMIT 10 challenge, launching Part II. This time tasking ourselves with climbing the 10 highest mountains in Wales back to back as quickly as possible, and filming it once again into a documentary all whilst raising money for 'The Children's Hospital Charity'.

“We completed this challenge on July 28th 2024 and raised £1,831 for The Children's Hospital Charity and again produced a documentary that you can watch on YouTube.

The trio are now gearing up for their third and toughest chapter – Scotland.

“This time I wanted to challenge myself further and build upon the work we have already completed with an epic Part III scheduled to take place sometime in July,” Peter added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be taking on the 10 highest mountains in Scotland including Ben Nevis raising money for mental health charity, Lancashire Mind. I really want to raise awareness about this mission and make it bigger and better than ever and am looking to engage with the people of East Lancashire in order to smash our fundraising target of £1,000.

“I feel we have all have a connection to someone either friends or family that have suffered with mental health issues. We also owe so much to hiking and climbing as a way for us to have a positive mental health and overall outlook. We are doing this event to provide awareness and funds to Lancashire Mind so they can continue to provide world class support to those that need it most.

“It will be the most technical challenge we have ever done, due to the challenging landscapes/terrain and the logistics that have gone into planning this already. Planning began for this expedition back in November 2024, and we have been working on the plan to ensure it gives us the best chance of success.”