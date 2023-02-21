Pendle Pub Walk raised a record-breaking £88,000 last year for Pendleside Hospice

A record-breaking £88,000 was raised last year, with the money going to help fund the care of patients at Pendleside Hospice.

The circular sponsored walk, which last year took in 20 stop-off points including pubs and social clubs, takes place on Saturday, June 17 – the day before Father’s Day. Official venues will be confirmed in the coming months.

The route, to be confirmed, is a mix of countryside and road walking providing some epic views of the Pendle area as it passes through Higham, Fence, Barley, Roughlee, Blacko, Higherford and Barrowford.

Walkers will be able to start at the Thatch and Thistle, Barrowford, or the Pendle Inn, Barley, and will be asked to start from their chosen point between 10am and noon.

Along the way, refreshments will be available to purchase and live entertainment provided at some venues.

Registration is £22 for adults and £5 for children. All participants are asked to gain sponsorship or make a minimum donation of £35 at the time of registering in lieu of raising sponsorship, i.e. £22 registration and £35 donation.

On-the-day registrations will increase to £57 for adults as it is assumed walkers will not be collecting sponsorship money, so will therefore include a donation. T-shirts for on-the-day registrations will be very limited and possibly not available. Children will remain at £5, but will not receive a T-shirt on the day. Pre-registration closes on Monday, June 12, at 10am.

The registration fee covers a £5 donation to Rotary Club charities, a 2023 Pendle Pub Walk T-shirt, sponsor pack including postage and packaging, promotion, administration and processing of entries.

Sammi Graham, Pendleside’s head of events and marketing, said: “Each year we have had a different colour and apparently the T-shirts are becoming something of a collectors’ item.

“The actual colour has still to be decided for this year but we will be having a big reveal soon – so watch this space!”

Sammi added: “The Pendle Pub Walk has become one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar and brings together hundreds of people with their friends and family to raise money for Pendleside.

“While Pendleside is maintaining its high standard of palliative care to the communities in Burnley and Pendle and offering more services than ever to people with life-limiting illnesses it is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic when our major fundraising events, including the Pendle Pub Walk, were severely affected.”

To register, please visit: www.pendleside.org.uk/pendle-pub-walk-2023

