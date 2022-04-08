'Thoughtless parking' on Nelson street could block emergency vehicles

Bradley ward Labour councillor and Deputy Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad Sakib and County Coun. Mohammed Iqbal MBE, said parking issues on Victory Close are in urgent need of addressing.

Coun. Sakib said he was disappointed that despite years of lobbying by both residents and councillors the county council “appear not be interested in helping vulnerable and elderly residents.”

He added: “I ask the county council to act now because a failure will ultimately one day result in an ambulance not being able to access the close and it could be the difference between life and death. I will lobby for urgent action now.”

Thoughtless parking in Victory Close, Nelson, is concerning some residents

County Coun. Iqbal said he had worked with officers to agree a scheme that was acceptable to residents, but believed that senior officers and or cabinet member for Highways at the county council had over-ruled the proposal.

The former Pendle Council leader said the situation is so serious someone could end up dying if nothing is done to rectify the situation.

He added: "I realise residents are extremely concerned at the vehicle owners who park at the bottom of the close and block any large vehicle including ambulances and fire engines from entering.