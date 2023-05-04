News you can trust since 1877
Thoughtful pupil at St Leonard's C of E Primary School in Padiham receives thankyou card from King Charles for her hand-made sympathy card after the death of the Queen

A caring little schoolgirl has been rewarded for her thoughtfulness with a special card from King Charles himself.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:14 BST

Nancy Hankin (five) wrote a letter to Charles when his mother, the Queen, died to say how sorry she was. With a little help from her gran, Joanne Green, Nancy decorated it with little pictures and drawings.

And the duo were delighted when Nancy received a thank you card from the King recently with a lovely portrait of himself as a child with the Queen. Joanne said: “Nancy was thrilled to receive the card because we never expected a reply, but I secretly hoped she would get one.”

A pupil at St Leonard’s Primary School, Padiham, Nancy will be celebrating the Coronation with a party tea at her gran’s home in Burnley with the rest of the family, including her parents Shaunecy and Alex and her little brothers, Jude, who is 20 months old and three month old Renn.

