Nancy Hankin (five) wrote a letter to Charles when his mother, the Queen, died to say how sorry she was. With a little help from her gran, Joanne Green, Nancy decorated it with little pictures and drawings.

And the duo were delighted when Nancy received a thank you card from the King recently with a lovely portrait of himself as a child with the Queen. Joanne said: “Nancy was thrilled to receive the card because we never expected a reply, but I secretly hoped she would get one.”

Nancy Hankin (five) with the card she received from King Charles thanking her for the letter she sent to him when his mother the Queen died

A pupil at St Leonard’s Primary School, Padiham, Nancy will be celebrating the Coronation with a party tea at her gran’s home in Burnley with the rest of the family, including her parents Shaunecy and Alex and her little brothers, Jude, who is 20 months old and three month old Renn.

Nancy with her gran Joanne Green who helped her to make and design a sympathy card for King Charles on the death of his mother the late Queen

