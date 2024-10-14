Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Life could have been very different for Thornton Arms owners Theo and Annie.

One year ago, the couple, who had been managing two pubs in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, had decided they wanted to run their own business and were on the verge of moving to Theo's homeland Greece.

"A cafe came up for sale that I really wanted in Kalamata, a stunning area of Greece," said Theo, who came to Manchester from Mykonos 12 years to study his Masters in Business Management. "However, the person who was selling it decided not to and the deal fell through."

Down, but not too disheartened, they carried on looking for places in England.

"We'd been to look at a pub in Kirkby Lonsdale," recalled Theo. "And then on the way back we got a phone call from the brewery saying they'd just had notice on a really, really nice place in the area. I'd never even been to Burnley, but on the way home, our sat-nav brought us through here, so we decided to pop in and have a look. It was a sunny day, we sat out in the beer garden, and we just fell in love with the place."

Annie said: "It's such a big space, and modern, but it still feels like a local pub; it's homely, it's got character. There was just something about it. So many people have said to us it's a special pub, and it really is."

It was local building contractor Kenneth Thornton who decided to turn an old barn in Brownside Road into the pub that sits there today. Former Clarets boss Stan Ternent was the pub's first licensee, shortly after it was converted in 1983.

For the past 18 years, it has been the sisters Jaimie and Lauren Hopwood who have been at the helm, maintaining the warmest and most welcoming of atmospheres. The sense of responsibility is not lost on Theo and Annie.

"I felt it as soon as I walked in – that responsibility," said Theo. "You can feel the history, the sense of community – and given the job the girls did running it, we know we have some big shoes to fill."

While Jaimie and Lauren's departure in May ushered in the end of an era, it also marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter, with Theo and Annie keen to put their stamp on the pub over the coming months and years

"The first thing we wanted to look at – and one thing we really want to concentrate on is the food," said Theo. "A lot of the places I've managed before have been food heavy. So, recruiting chefs and looking at the menu was literally the first thing we did. And the feedback so far has been very good."

"We've actually just changed the menu," added Annie. "And we're going to try and keep it as seasonal as possible. We don't like frozen food, we like fresh, homemade food. And we are trying to use local suppliers as much as possible. When you're going out to eat these days – and we're not trying to be the most expensive or the most extravagant – you want it to be good, and you want to enjoy it. That is what we're aiming for. We know it's a luxury eating out, and we want to make it the best luxury we can. We are seeing trade increasing, slowly but surely. We've started doing Sunday lunches, and that's going down phenomenally well – to the point now where you need to book a table on a Sunday. We've just had our best Sunday yet – and the feedback has been incredible."

Community events are something else they're going to be focusing on. The hugely popular Thornton bonfire night will be taking place on Saturday, November 2nd, and live entertainment is now becoming a regular feature at the pub. Soul and Motown nights – don't miss Richie Alexander performing on Sunday, December 22nd – acoustic artists, vocalists, bands – Theo and Annie want to bring in a mix of talented performers to cater for a wide range of tastes.

Parents to two young children, they also really want to place a big emphasis on creating a family-friendly environment where everyone from young families to older generations can feel at home.

"We came in a little late to get this off the ground, but next summer we're going to be looking at more family fun days," said Annie. "Over the past few months, we've noticed more and more families coming in with their kids, and we love to see that. We want the pub to be a place for families. Every school holiday, kids eat for free Monday to Friday. For one adult meal, a child eats for free. We did it over the summer holidays, and we'll be doing it again over half-term. We understand how difficult it is for families at the moment, and we want to help out anyway we can."

The sun in Burnley may not shine for as long or as strong as it does in Greece, but the welcome Theo and Annie have received has been every bit as warm as the Mediterranean.

"We are so very happy," said Theo. "It was daunting, coming somewhere where the previous owners knew everybody. They're born and bred here, and we've come in from the outside – it was very daunting. But everybody has been so friendly, and so supportive. And we'd like to say thank you to all those people who have made us feel so welcome. We couldn't be happier."