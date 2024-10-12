Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a French bulldog who had lost the use of her back legs was abandoned on the bank of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Burnley.

The black and tan female dog was discovered by a member of the public and taken to a local veterinary practice where a scan for a microchip revealed she was called Coco.

An examination found she had urine scalding on her stomach and was unable to use her back legs or toilet independently.

The RSPCA was alerted about the incident after Coco was discovered on the bank of the canal near the Finsley Gate Tesco Extra store at about 1pm on Monday September 2nd. The charity has been told that someone had called the practice and was informed how much it would cost to have her euthanised, but she was never brought in.

Attempts to contact the owner registered on Coco’s microchip were unsuccessful, and vets said her welfare was severely compromised and they believed it was the kindest option to put her to sleep.

RSPCA officers have spent the past month making enquiries and speaking to neighbours in the Burnley Lane area, where Coco’s owner is believed to have lived, but it is understood they have moved away. The charity is now asking the public to get in touch if they recognise her or have any information which could help the investigation.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix, said: “We’re extremely concerned about the very poor condition that Coco was in when she was found, and we’d like to thank the veterinary team and the member of the public who stopped and ensured she got the help she needed as quickly as possible.

“We believe she was abandoned on the canal because her owners couldn’t, or didn’t want to pay for her to be humanely put to sleep. It’s very sad, and completely unnecessary, to see pets left in situations like this. It’s the responsibility of us all to show kindness and compassion to all animals and that includes doing the right thing by them when they become poorly and need veterinary help.”

Anyone with first-hand information about Coco is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01344248.