The Wellbeing Initiative Association in Burnley scoops £3,000 to launch food bank and community kitchen

A Burnley group has scooped £3,000 to launch a food bank and community kitchen.

By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT- 1 min read

The Wellbeing Initiative Association provides mental health services, career counselling, and educational advice.

It will now extend its support to help combat food poverty in the community thanks to a county council grant to purchase food and kitchen equipment.

The Community Food Grant Scheme, launched by Lancashire County Council last November, is aimed at local organisations within the voluntary, community and faith sector that deliver projects to tackle food insecurity.

Exterior of County Hall, Preston.
Lancashire County Council has so far awarded more than £260,000 to community groups that provide emergency food and/or tackle food insecurity, focusing on supporting those most in need.

Organisations can apply for up to £3,000 to pay for items such as food and equipment, as well as volunteer expenses, premises and staff costs, and resilience building activities.

Residents can view what support is available by visiting Lancashire.gov.uk and clicking on the Cost of Living section.

