Crochet hearts made by care home residents bring comfort to patients and their families at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Big hearted care home residents have been making crocheted hearts to donate to the End of Life and Bereavement Team at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT

Following an appeal in January from the team based at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, staff and residents at Lavender Hills Care Home in Ramsbotton began to crochet the wool hearts for patients and their families.

Burnley Community Grocery: Thousands turning to affordable food hub to keep fami...
The hearts come in packs, with each one containing two crochet hearts and a poem from the home. One heart remains with the patient while the other stays with a family member or loved one.

Big hearted care home residents have been making crocheted hearts to donate to the End of Life and Bereavement Team at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.
Liz Kyme, activity coordinator at Lavender Hills, said: “I do a lot of crocheting at home and was approached by my friend who works at the hospital. I thought it would be great to get our residents involved and they loved it. Not only has it kept us busy but it’s for a great cause, we hope these little acts of kindness can provide people with some comfort for years to come. I have a friend who lost her father and I know the impact these hearts can have.”

Jo Gaskell, End of Life and Bereavement Team Lead Nurse, said: “As a team we are very grateful to the residents for the time and effort they have put into creating the lovely hearts. The feedback from families is very positive and they tell us that the hearts give them comfort.”

The End of Life and Bereavement Team offers support for the person in the last days of life, support for those who are important to the person, support following sudden and unexpected death and education in relation to care of the dying and bereavement.

