The Vintage & Performance Car Show revs up the fun in Burnley

Visitors to Burnley were treated to a day of revved up fun last weekend.
By Laura Longworth
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
The Vintage & Performance Car Show, organised by Burnley BID with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley, returned to town on Saturday as 70 iconic vehicles lined up in St James’s Street, with classic motors from yesteryear and a range of newer performance cars drawing crowds throughout the day.

There were prizes for the most eye-catching cars, with first place going to a pristine Riley Pathfinder. Second went to a legendary Morgan, and third place was given to the popular Austin Maestro.

Gordon Salthouse, BID board member, said: “I think the Vintage & Performance Car Show really captured peoples’ imaginations as town was really busy all day with visitors checking out the vehicles and enjoying the different attractions that had been organised.

The Vintage & Performance Car Show in Burnley town centre.
The Vintage & Performance Car Show in Burnley town centre.
“On behalf of Burnley BID, I’d just like to say thank you to everyone who displayed their vehicle on the day and to all the volunteers who made everything run so smoothly.

“The only problem we’ve now got is how to make next year’s event even bigger and better!”

Attendees also enjoyed a number of attractions taking place alongside the show, including a town trail, brass band, and a much-loved figure from the Transformer movies, Optimus Prime, who popped up all over town to the delight of passers-by.

The Vintage & Performance Car Show in Burnley town centre.
The Vintage & Performance Car Show in Burnley town centre.
The Vintage & Performance Car Show is just one of the many events taking place in Burnley over the coming months. To see what else is happening and when, head over to the Discover Burnley website: www.discoverburnley.co.uk/whatson/

