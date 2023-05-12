The Sanctuary of Healing, on Dewhurst Road in Langho, hosts the group on the second Monday of every month. The group is facilitated by Adam Spurgeon and is for men over 18 years old. It has been set up to give men the opportunity to talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, said: “It’s really important that everyone looks after their mental health. This group gives men the opportunity to discuss any issues that are affecting them in a confidential, non-judgmental and supportive environment. Quite simply, it’s good to talk.”

The Sanctuary of Healing in Langho has launched a support group for men facilitated by Adam Spurgeon to give men the opportunity to talk.

Sue Barsby, sanctuary trustee, said: “As the Sanctuary of Healing’s talking therapist, I have seen an increase in male clients. I see that as a positive, in that men are asking for help. Lockdown, working from home and money issues have impacted greatly on mental health. I am delighted we are now able to offer a free support group for men run by a man for men to talk in a safe and supportive environment.”

The group’s next meeting is this Monday (May 15th), at 7 pm. If you are interested in attending or for further information, please ring 01254

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad