23 things to do and see in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days, including an Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga tribute

The celebrations continue following the Clarets parade, Bank Holiday and King’s Coronation.

By Laura Longworth
Published 11th May 2023, 17:33 BST- 2 min read

There’s no need to slow down with these 23 fantastic events and activities taking place in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days:

Friday

6-30pm Choir practice at St Matthew's Church, Burnley.

Pilton, UNITED KINGDOM: British pop singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury music festival, in Pilton, Somerset, in south-west England, 22 June 2007. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)Pilton, UNITED KINGDOM: British pop singer Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury music festival, in Pilton, Somerset, in south-west England, 22 June 2007. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)
    7pm Female solo act singing covers at The Park View, Burnley.

    7pm Cheese, wine and chocolate pairing evening at The Lawrence, Padiham.

    7-30pm Recall at Rainhall Centre, Barnoldswick.

    7-30pm Dead Ringer - A Tribute To Meat Loaf with live band at Padiham Town Hall.

    8pm Totally Tina tribute at Colne Muni Theatre.

    9pm Amy Winehouse & Lady Gaga Double Tribute at Rosegrove Unity Social Club.

    Saturday

    7am The Lancashire 3 Peaks Challenge at Hare & Hounds, Burnley.

    10-30am to 1-30pm Clive Holt signing copies of his new book Out Of The Wilderness; A Director's Life at Burnley FC at The Bookshop in Market Street, Colne.

    Noon – 4pm Painting Padiham at Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham.

    12-30pm Free Super Slow Way Canoeing Sessions. Meet at Morrisons, Nelson.

    6-15pm Bop & Bingo Burnley at Rosegrove Railway Club.

    7-30pm That’s Life musical at Greenbrook Methodist Church and Community Centre.

    8pm The Lancashire Hotpots: Good Times Tour at Colne Muni Theatre.

    9pm Colin Gibson - from Swing to Soul at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club.

    9pm BON UK with original AC/DC Drummer Tony Currenti at Ighten Leigh Social Club.

    9pm Tech House VS House at Europa Bar, Nelson.

    10pm Proj3kt presents Charlie Sloth AU Tour.

    Sunday

    6pm An Afternoon of Metal at the Commie.

    Tuesday

    7-30pm Tim Vine: Breeeep – comedy at Burnley Mechanics Theatre. Performance also on Wednesday.

    Wednesday

    12-45pm Find Your Funding at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

    Thursday

    8pm BLOS: Young Frankenstein Get Together at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

    8-30pm The Greatest Showman sing-a-long at Rosegrove Railway Club.

