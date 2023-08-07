News you can trust since 1877
The Place of Power exhibition sharing stories of Ukrainian war refugees displaced in Lancashire coming to Nelson

A new exhibition featuring Ukrainian women in Lancashire will come to Pendle next year.
By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST

The Place of Power will head to Nelson Library from January 8th to 26th.

It shares the stories of Ukrainian women displaced by war and resettled in Lancashire, alongside images of them in their "places of power" where they have been able to reclaim a feeling of strength.

The exhibition was dreamt up by artist Libby Burke Wilde and a group of Ukrainian refugees.

Photo exhibition Place of Power will head to Nelson Library from January 8th to 26th.Photo exhibition Place of Power will head to Nelson Library from January 8th to 26th.
Photo exhibition Place of Power will head to Nelson Library from January 8th to 26th.
"It was a complete privilege to get to know the women and families who were photographed for Place of Power.

"Their strength to tell their stories and continue to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine is remarkable.

"By photographing each person in a place that made them feel powerful again, and inviting them to write letters left completely up to their own interpretation, this is a project about people who’ve had control taken away from them reclaiming it once more."

Nelson Library been chosen as an exhibition venue as part of the Libraries of Sanctuary award to celebrate its efforts to show solidarity.

Lancashire County Coun. Peter Buckley said: "We're proud to have been awarded the Libraries of Sanctuary award and what that says about the welcoming nature of our libraries.

"Place of Power builds on this by shining a light on those who have had to restart their lives in Lancashire after being displaced by the war in Ukraine.

"I would really encourage people to visit one of the libraries showing this new exhibition over the coming months and see and hear for yourself the stories of these inspiring women.”

