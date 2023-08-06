Officers were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday, August 6th)) to a report that a baby had fallen from the window of a property on Heap Street.

Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene and the baby, a one-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.

Police have launched an appeal to find several people who stopped to help a baby who fell from a second storey window of a house in Burnley.

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.

“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”