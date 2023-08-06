Police launch appeal to find people who stopped to help after baby fells from second storey window of house in Burnley
Officers were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday, August 6th)) to a report that a baby had fallen from the window of a property on Heap Street.
Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene and the baby, a one-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.
Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.
“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”
Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help us is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6. An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.