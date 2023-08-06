News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police launch appeal to find people who stopped to help after baby fells from second storey window of house in Burnley

Police have launched an appeal to find several people who stopped to help a baby who fell from the second storey window of a house in Burnley.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Aug 2023, 22:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 22:06 BST

Officers were called at 10:32am this morning (Sunday, August 6th)) to a report that a baby had fallen from the window of a property on Heap Street.

Officers and ambulance crews attended the scene and the baby, a one-year-old boy, taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment for serious injuries.

Read More
Baby left with serious injuries after falling out of a second-storey window in L...
Police have launched an appeal to find several people who stopped to help a baby who fell from a second storey window of a house in Burnley.Police have launched an appeal to find several people who stopped to help a baby who fell from a second storey window of a house in Burnley.
Police have launched an appeal to find several people who stopped to help a baby who fell from a second storey window of a house in Burnley.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Mark Saunders said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the baby and family at this distressing time”.

“We know following the incident, there were several people who thankfully stopped to help. We’re really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help us is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6. An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

Related topics:Burnley PoliceBurnleyCCTV