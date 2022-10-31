The Kingdom of Fife is central to the history of Scotland. Steuart and Anita explored this heritage coast, mainly on foot, from the iconic Forth Railway Bridge to the “infamous” Tay railway bridge, visiting castles and scenic harbours, including Anstruther and Crail, and stayed in the historic city of St Andrew’s with its ancient cathedral and university and famous immaculate golf courses.

The talk takes place at 7-30pm on Friday November 18th at Trinity Methodist in Parson Lane.

Steuart said “Our adventure began beneath the Forth Railway bridge and although I have seen it many times, I was surprised by the enormous quantity of steel girders and the diameter of the tubular components.

The famous Forth Railway Bridge

"The designers had to convince the public that it was safe to cross as the bridge was built just after the collapse of the Tay railway bridge. When we reached the Tay Bridge we could see the lower part of the concrete supports for the original bridge.”

Anita said: “I really enjoyed walking along the quiet sections of this coast amongst the spring flowers and seeing the attractive and spectacular scenery around Elie.”