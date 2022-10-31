The Heritage Coast of Fife is latest topic of Trinity Travel Talk in Clitheroe
The next Trinity Travel Talk by Steuart and Anita Kellington is The Heritage Coast of Fife will take place at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub in Clitheroe.
The Kingdom of Fife is central to the history of Scotland. Steuart and Anita explored this heritage coast, mainly on foot, from the iconic Forth Railway Bridge to the “infamous” Tay railway bridge, visiting castles and scenic harbours, including Anstruther and Crail, and stayed in the historic city of St Andrew’s with its ancient cathedral and university and famous immaculate golf courses.
The talk takes place at 7-30pm on Friday November 18th at Trinity Methodist in Parson Lane.
Steuart said “Our adventure began beneath the Forth Railway bridge and although I have seen it many times, I was surprised by the enormous quantity of steel girders and the diameter of the tubular components.
"The designers had to convince the public that it was safe to cross as the bridge was built just after the collapse of the Tay railway bridge. When we reached the Tay Bridge we could see the lower part of the concrete supports for the original bridge.”
Anita said: “I really enjoyed walking along the quiet sections of this coast amongst the spring flowers and seeing the attractive and spectacular scenery around Elie.”
This series of Trinity Travel Talks includes a wide variety of topics including our next talk A hundred miles on foot through Norfolk on Friday January 13th 2023, and Malta and Gozo on foot in springtime on Friday February 3rd 2023. Brochures with full details are available from Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub and from the Platform Gallery.