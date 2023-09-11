Teenager who died in Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley named locally as Preston McNally

The teenage boy who died in the Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley on Saturday has been named locally as 16-year-old Preston McNally.

Emergency services were called to Empire Way at around 4-20pm and a search was undertaken of the canal and surrounding area.

At around 7-17pm police divers recovered a body from the water. Police have launched an inquiry and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Floral tributes left to 16-year-old Preston McNally who died in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley this weekend. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Several floral tributes have been left on the canal bank for Preston who was a student at Shuttleworth Community College in Padiham.