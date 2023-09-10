News you can trust since 1877
Police launch inquiry after teenage boy (16) dies after entering Leeds Liverpool Canal at Empire Way in Burnley

A teenage boy has died after entering the Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley yesterday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:14 BST
Emergency services were called to Empire Way at 4.20pm yesterday and a search was undertaken of the canal and surrounding area.

Sadly at approximately 7.17pm, a body was recovered from the water.

A teenage boy has died after entering the Leeds Liverpool canal in Burnley yesterday.
In a statement issued by Lancashire Police a spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“Our inquiries are continuing.”

