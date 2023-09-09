News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Driver dies after accident at junction nine of M65 in Burnley this morning

A driver has died after a road traffic collision in Burnley this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Sep 2023, 21:35 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 22:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called at approximately 10.53am to the eastbound exit slip road of the M65 at junction nine. Officers found that a car had collided with nearside bollards at the top of the slip road, overturned, before catching fire.

Read More
Organised crime gang who have ran high value car theft and burglary ring across ...

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries to confirm the driver’s identity are ongoing.

A driver has died after a road traffic collision in Burnley this morning.A driver has died after a road traffic collision in Burnley this morning.
A driver has died after a road traffic collision in Burnley this morning.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and to anyone driving in the area who might have dashcam footage.

Please contact 101, quoting log 0653 of September 9, 2023, or email [email protected]

Related topics:BurnleyM65Police