A driver has died after a road traffic collision in Burnley this morning.

Police were called at approximately 10.53am to the eastbound exit slip road of the M65 at junction nine. Officers found that a car had collided with nearside bollards at the top of the slip road, overturned, before catching fire.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries to confirm the driver’s identity are ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and to anyone driving in the area who might have dashcam footage.