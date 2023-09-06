News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Teenage Burnley actress and model Lamissah La-Shontae nominated for honour in Charles Gordon Trust Golden Lion Awards

Burnley’s inspirational teen actress, model, blogger and social ‘influencer’ Lamissah La- Shontae has been shortlisted for another award to add to her collection.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 15-year-old is in the running for an Young Achievers Excellence Award with the Charles Gordon Trust Golden Lion Awards, which will be held in London later this month. Hosted by celebrities Richard Blackwood and Kaz Crossley, the awards celebrate community excellence across the UK, rewarding individuals, groups, brands and organisations for their inspirational work.

Read More
Burnley born founder of sustainable skincare business ‘Kushboo' shortlisted in G...

A year 11 pupil at Shuttleworth College in Padiham Lamissah has a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Burnley’s inspirational teen actress, model, blogger and social ‘influencer’ Lamissah La- Shontae has been shortlisted for another award.Burnley’s inspirational teen actress, model, blogger and social ‘influencer’ Lamissah La- Shontae has been shortlisted for another award.
Burnley’s inspirational teen actress, model, blogger and social ‘influencer’ Lamissah La- Shontae has been shortlisted for another award.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021 she won the Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards and was nominated twice as a positive role model for age in the National Diversity Awards. Lamissah has raised £10,000 through a series of events including a sponsored swim, charity kids' day, fashion shows, a fundraising walk and sponsored carol singing.

She has been acting since she was eight when she won her first role in the movie Kin as Ella Fortuna and in 2018 she appeared in the movies Deadline and Case Files.

And earlier this year she was shooting a film in London with former chart topping singer Peter Andre. Lamissah also shared screen time with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in production Jafaican which was filmed in the capital and also Jamaica.

Lamissah first met Andre, who has appeared in TV reality shows ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ when she was just six, a year into her charity work.

Related topics:BurnleyLondon