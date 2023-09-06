Teenage Burnley actress and model Lamissah La-Shontae nominated for honour in Charles Gordon Trust Golden Lion Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 15-year-old is in the running for an Young Achievers Excellence Award with the Charles Gordon Trust Golden Lion Awards, which will be held in London later this month. Hosted by celebrities Richard Blackwood and Kaz Crossley, the awards celebrate community excellence across the UK, rewarding individuals, groups, brands and organisations for their inspirational work.
A year 11 pupil at Shuttleworth College in Padiham Lamissah has a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram.
In 2021 she won the Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards and was nominated twice as a positive role model for age in the National Diversity Awards. Lamissah has raised £10,000 through a series of events including a sponsored swim, charity kids' day, fashion shows, a fundraising walk and sponsored carol singing.
She has been acting since she was eight when she won her first role in the movie Kin as Ella Fortuna and in 2018 she appeared in the movies Deadline and Case Files.
And earlier this year she was shooting a film in London with former chart topping singer Peter Andre. Lamissah also shared screen time with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in production Jafaican which was filmed in the capital and also Jamaica.
Lamissah first met Andre, who has appeared in TV reality shows ‘I’m A Celebrity’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ when she was just six, a year into her charity work.