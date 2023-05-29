Lamissah La-Shontae plays the character of Sasha in the film Jafaican with former chart topper Andre and also Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas. Written and directed by Fred Nwaka the film was shot in Jamaica and the UK.

A year 10 pupil at Shuttleworth College, Lamissah said: “Peter truly is one of the most inspirational and talented actors that I've had the honour and privilege of working alongside. He has something very special about him. This is Peter’s first ever feature film and I hope the world is ready to see him. You’re going to be blown away.

Lamissah La-Shontae with Peter Andre on the set of the film Jafaican

“Working alongside Peter, Jamie and Fredi Nwaka was a dream come true. I learnt so much from them.”

Lamissah first met Peter when was six-years-old whilst taking part in charity work and then met him again as the two began filming Jafaican. The movie takes its name for a slang term used to describe English spoken in inner city London. Andre announced details of the film to his 1.8 million followers on social media.

Earlier this month, Lamissah announced she had been cast in the highly anticipated movie Mr Hyde: The Untold Story. Lamissah plays Dr Kate Parker, a trainee surgeon in the film which features a cast including Adam Astill, Rachel Warren and Love Island star Jake Cornish, who plays DI Jacobs.

Lamissah won her first acting role at the age of eight when she appeared in the movie Kin as Ella Fortuna and in 2018 she appeared in the movies Deadline and Case Files. Lamissah is also a successful international model, blogger, and 'influencer' with a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She is passionate about using her voice and influence to support people of all ages in all aspects of mental health, abuse and bullying.

Lamissah when she first met Peter Andre when she was just six