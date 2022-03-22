Lamissah La-Shontae will attend the glittering red carpet ceremony in June.

This is just the latest in a series of awards and honours for the 14-year-old who last year won the Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards.

A successful actress, international model, blogger, and 'influencer' Lamissah has a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She is keen to use her voice and influence to support people of all ages in all aspects of mental health, abuse and bullying.

Lamissah La- Shontae is to receive a Child of Britain Award

Lamissah, a year nine student at Shuttleworth College in Padiham, began helping others when she was just five after losing her grandfather and seeing her younger brother, Xavier (11) suffer with complex health conditions.

Visiting her brother at various hospitals, Lamissah saw many sick children and adults which inspired her to start her journey to fundraising and various awareness campaigns for many different charities.

She began by raising funds for underprivileged children globally through The Rainbow Child Foundation by taking part in a natural pageant representing her hometown and country in Paris.

Lamissah has raised £10,000 through a series of events including a sponsored swim, charity kids' day, fashion shows, a fundraising walk and sponsored carol singing.

The caring teenager has done all this excellent work despite suffering her own health scare when she had to have a benign skin melanoma removed. But she turned the experience into a positive for others by working on a worldwide campaign which shows models with scars in every aspect, from cancer to burns.

The inspirational teenager's work has earned her the honour of becoming an ambassador for several charities, organisations and brands.