Trixie Higginson (16) was invited onto the stage after the awards ceremony at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley. And several guests took to the dancefloor as Trixie belted out the song.

The performance ended the awards night on a real high for Trixie and also her little brother Hughie, who was one of the award winners at the event, hosted by the Lancashire Post and Burnley Express.

Hughie (11) of Higham, won the Pride of Lancashire Award, along with his best pal Freddie Xavi, after they raised over £200,000 for children's hospitals after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Hughie and Trixie are now preparing to appear on stage together next week in the Burnley theatre school Basics production of the smash hit musical Sister Act.

Trixie, who is currently studying Musical Theatre at The Manchester College, plays the role of Sister Mary Patrick in the show that tells the hilarious story of Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent!

Sister Act is Hughie's first senior show and he is playing not one but three roles.

Pride of Lancashire award winner Hughie Higginson pictured with Burnley Express editor John Deehan at the Best of Lancashire awards