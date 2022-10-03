News you can trust since 1877
Teen singer (16) takes to the stage to wow guests at glittering awards night hosted at Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel and Spa

A talented teenage singer stole the show at last week's Best of Lancashire Awards when she took to the stage to sing a roof raising version of the classic Amy Winehouse hit Valerie.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:31 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:31 pm

Trixie Higginson (16) was invited onto the stage after the awards ceremony at Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley. And several guests took to the dancefloor as Trixie belted out the song.

The performance ended the awards night on a real high for Trixie and also her little brother Hughie, who was one of the award winners at the event, hosted by the Lancashire Post and Burnley Express.

Singing sensation Trixie Higginson wowed the audience at the Best of Lancashire Awards at Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel and Spa

Hughie (11) of Higham, won the Pride of Lancashire Award, along with his best pal Freddie Xavi, after they raised over £200,000 for children's hospitals after Hughie was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Hughie and Trixie are now preparing to appear on stage together next week in the Burnley theatre school Basics production of the smash hit musical Sister Act.

Trixie, who is currently studying Musical Theatre at The Manchester College, plays the role of Sister Mary Patrick in the show that tells the hilarious story of Deloris whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent!

Sister Act is Hughie's first senior show and he is playing not one but three roles.

Pride of Lancashire award winner Hughie Higginson pictured with Burnley Express editor John Deehan at the Best of Lancashire awards

The £30,000 production, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, October 11th to 15th, at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, looks set to be runaway success. Tickets are on sale at www.basicsjuniortheatre.co.uk

