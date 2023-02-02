For while Kara was eliminated from the BBC Three's Young Masterchef at the semi final stage, she now has confidence in her skills in the kitchen and has set herself the goal to open her own eaterie in her hometown of Hapton.

And she also has plans in the pipeline to publish a book showcasing her recipes that concentrate on budget meals for families as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Kara with her partner Dale

"I have received so much support from people in Hapton," said Kara. "When the show was on people would stop me in the street and say they had seen me on the TV so I know there would be a lot of support for me if I opened my own place. We only have a shop, a chippy and a pub in Hapton so this is something that is needed."

Describing the experience of seeing herself on TV as 'surreal' Kara (25) said the competition had given her a massive confidence boost along with learning so much about herself. She added: "I don't think my family knew I could cook like that!"

Well they certainly do now and Kara is perhaps being rather modest as family and friends often call on her for recipe ideas and what to make for tea.

Kara said: "Money is tight for everyone at the moment and I love nothing better than going to the supermarket with a fiver to see what ingredients I can buy to make a meal."

Talented Kara Crossley on the BBC Three Show Young Masterchef where she reached the semi finals

If you think that's impossible Kara can boast that she hosted a Christmas dinner for five, including her partner Dale and their little girl Willow (two) for just £24!

Kara added: "I am passionate about cooking and really excited about the future now and how I can inspire others too."

Kara with her daughter Willow who is now two.