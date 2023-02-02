News you can trust since 1877
16 great photos at Burnley Brunshaw Primary School's first ever year five sleepover

The school day didn't end at 3pm for excited pupils at Burnley’s Brunshaw Primary when they held their first year five sleepover.

By Sue Plunkett
26 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:25am

The special night included a variety of activities, including hide and seek in the dark, ‘glow in the dark’ dodgeball and a silent disco. The evening was rounded off with pizza and films chosen by the children before everyone finally fell asleep.

The sleepover experience was part of the school's newly introduced 'passport experiences' and will become a yearly tradition.

1. Cracking photos from Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School year five sleepover

2. Cracking photos from Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School year five sleepover

3. Cracking photos from Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School year five sleepover

4. Cracking photos from Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School year five sleepover

