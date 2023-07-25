News you can trust since 1877
Talented Ribble Valley musician who can play songs by Ed Sheeran and Adele by ear to perform at hospital

Budding musician Saanvi Reddy (15), a pupil at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and at theJunior Royal Northern College of Music, is to give a double violin recital to raise funds forLancashire Teaching Hospital charity’s Children’s Appeal.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

Saanvi, from Old Langho, will play for patients waiting at the Royal Preston Hospital’s blood clinic from 10am to 11 am on Friday, September 1st, before performing for staff having lunch in the hospital’s Charters Restaurant between 12-30 pm and 1-30 pm that same day.

Proud mum, consultant microbiologist Dr Suganya Reddy, who works at the hospital, said: “Saanvi has been playing violin since the age of five. “Although Saanvi is classically trained and began attending Manchester’s Junior Royal Northern College of Music on Saturdays six years

ago, she can play by ear.

"This means Saanvi can listen to an Ed Sheeran, Adele or any other chart song a couple of times and is able to play it. It gives her quite a repertoire.”

During lockdown, Saanvi raised more than £1,000 for Age UK Lancashire by playing requests from family and friends online. She also performed “Somewhere over the Rainbow”, a song chosen by the comms team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to accompany a video it made showcasing the work of staff during the pandemic.

Charity team member Lucy Clark, fundraiser for the Children’s Appeal, which spends its donations on a shopping list of items to make the Royal Preston Hospital’s Children’s Ward and paediatric outpatients more comfortable for the 10,000 young patients they treat annually, said: “We can’t wait to hear Saanvi play. It is fantastic of her to give her time.”

