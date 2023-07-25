Saanvi, from Old Langho, will play for patients waiting at the Royal Preston Hospital’s blood clinic from 10am to 11 am on Friday, September 1st, before performing for staff having lunch in the hospital’s Charters Restaurant between 12-30 pm and 1-30 pm that same day.

Proud mum, consultant microbiologist Dr Suganya Reddy, who works at the hospital, said: “Saanvi has been playing violin since the age of five. “Although Saanvi is classically trained and began attending Manchester’s Junior Royal Northern College of Music on Saturdays six years

Budding musician Saanvi Reddy (15), a pupil at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music, is to give a double violin recital to raise funds for Lancashire Teaching Hospital Charity’s Children’s Appeal.

ago, she can play by ear.

"This means Saanvi can listen to an Ed Sheeran, Adele or any other chart song a couple of times and is able to play it. It gives her quite a repertoire.”

During lockdown, Saanvi raised more than £1,000 for Age UK Lancashire by playing requests from family and friends online. She also performed “Somewhere over the Rainbow”, a song chosen by the comms team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to accompany a video it made showcasing the work of staff during the pandemic.