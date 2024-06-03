Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An adorable five-year-old Burnley girl has landed a plum role in a global advertising campaign run by two of the world’s biggest and best known brands.

Ava Digger features on the latest campaign for sportswear giant Adidas in collaboration with Disney which will be promoted around the world. The talented youngster appears in posters and also a video set around the iconic story of The Lion King.

Ava, who attends Briercliffe Primary School, was chosen for the campaign after auditioning in London through the Aim Sky High Talent agency which she only joined in September last year. Ava’s proud mum Lorna said: “After the first audition Ava was called back for a second time and then we found out she had been chosen for the campaign.

“We never expected this in our wildest dreams as there were literally hundreds of children at the first audition and they were asking for youngsters who had a specific talent or skill but Ava hasn’t really developed that yet as she is only five.”

But it was Ava’s sassy dance moves, which she has learned while attending Dynamic Dance Studio, which is run by her mum, were obviously what the promoters were looking for. Already a seasoned pro when it comes to dance competitions, Ava took the Adidas/ Disney auditions in her stride, according to Lorna who added: “She is a natural really and just loves doing this. They took her off without me to do something and she didn’t bat an eyelid while some of the other children were crying.”