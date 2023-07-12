News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season show a sell out at the Mechanics Theatre

A Burnley dance school, that opened at the start of the pandemic, hosted its end of season summer showcase at the Mechanics Theatre.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

Dynamic Dance Studio’s show was a sell out and students, ranging in age from four through to adults, danced their way through a series of pieces with different themes. These included street dance, contemporary, musical theatre, break dance, jazz, Latin and more.

Teacher and owner Lorna Digger said: “We also showcased our street dance competitors who compete regularly in the UK and have won many titles.”

Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out successBurnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out success
The host for the evening was Jodie Forrest and the school now has five more teachers who are Katie Lister, Erosion Catipon, Jolie Forrest, Elle Everitt and Amelia Drummond-Burnett.

Lorna added: “The school has grown so much since opening, we have a great team and everyone is so passionate about helping or students to grow in a friendly and fun environment.”

Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out successBurnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out success
Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out successBurnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out success
Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out successBurnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out success
