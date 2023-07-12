Dynamic Dance Studio’s show was a sell out and students, ranging in age from four through to adults, danced their way through a series of pieces with different themes. These included street dance, contemporary, musical theatre, break dance, jazz, Latin and more.

Teacher and owner Lorna Digger said: “We also showcased our street dance competitors who compete regularly in the UK and have won many titles.”

Burnley's Dynamic Dance Studio end of season summer show at The Mechanics Theatre was a sell out success

The host for the evening was Jodie Forrest and the school now has five more teachers who are Katie Lister, Erosion Catipon, Jolie Forrest, Elle Everitt and Amelia Drummond-Burnett.

Lorna added: “The school has grown so much since opening, we have a great team and everyone is so passionate about helping or students to grow in a friendly and fun environment.”

