The public can enjoy a free evening of creative performances from 7pm tonight at Sion Baptist Church, organised by Recovery Awareness and Events.

The competition, supported by Inspire, CGL, Depher CIC and Healthier Heroes, gives people a chance to escape their personal troubles for a few hours – whether that be addiction, mental illness, or domestic abuse – by taking to the stage to sing, play or recite poetry.

Matt Cockbain, one of the organisers, hopes people will find it healing to connect with others and process their emotions through creative pursuits.

Some of the volunteers and staff members at Inspire.

“I think it will be quite empowering for them to be in the spotlight and lose themselves in music and art as sometimes people can’t verbally communicate their struggles. You can sometimes feel you’re alone but here you will find camaraderie and like-minded people.”

The 49-year-old began volunteering with Inspire as a guitar teacher after receiving help from its services and learning about its creative activities like music groups, saying: "I lost my way a little bit and had to rediscover my hobbies and interests.”

Knowing how performance can help build people’s self-confidence, he helped to organise a live show in August. It proved so popular, it caught the attention of other good causes in the town, including main sponsor Depher, which has donated tonight’s prizes.

Talking about the opportunity to help others following his own recovery, Matt said: "It means everything. One thing I noticed at the last show is that some singers start off feeling shy but you can see they’re getting more confident as the night goes on. Our event is completely inclusive. On one end of the scale, you have people who are confident at singing and don’t need any support, and then there are people who have never done it before and are nervous but the audience is tremendous and supports everyone on stage. There is no negativity.”