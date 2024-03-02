Take a walk down Burnley's streets over the decades in these 13 old photos

The images are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year Lancashire Archives volunteer project bringing together people of different ages and backgrounds to digitise and make the collections of historic photographs in Burnley, Colne, Nelson and Accrington libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Friends of Lancashire Archives.
Here are 13 photos showing groups of people on the streets in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries:
1. Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890)
Residents of Cog Lane, Burnley (c.1890). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
2. Dinnertime, Ashfield Rd, Burnley (n.d. - post 1848-1920s)
Dinnertime, Ashfield Rd, Burnley (n.d. - post 1848-1920s). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
3. Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910)
Group of children in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley (c. 1910). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council
4. Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900)
Rectory Road, Stoneyholme, Burnley (c.1900). Credit: Lancashire County Council Photo: Lancashire County Council