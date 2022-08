Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

For at the close of play Simon and Donna O’Rourke presented the charity with a cheque for £1,427.

The money was raised during the time Simon was Clitheroe Town Mayor and Crossroads Care was one of his chosen charities. The donation will go towards supporting the charity that was established in 1978 and offers a range of bespoke care to suit an individual’s needs.