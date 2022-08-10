1940s themed 'Puttin' on the Ritz' afternoon will bring a touch of glamour to Pendle church

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talented young local pianist Ethan Little will play a medley of 1940s hits and film themes at the event on Saturday (August 13th) at Christ Church.

The afternoon promises to be a glamorous mixture of sizzling music, sparkling wine, afternoon tea and quizzes.

Talented pianist Ethan Little will be at the keyboard at Christ Church in Colne on Saturday for the Puttin' on the Ritz afternoon

Guests are encouraged to wear 1940s style outfits and there is a prize for the best one.