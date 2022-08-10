1940s themed 'Puttin' on the Ritz' afternoon will bring a touch of glamour to Pendle church

Talented young local pianist Ethan Little will play a medley of 1940s hits and film themes at the event on Saturday (August 13th) at Christ Church.
Read More
Read MoreCost of living crisis: what Lancashire councils are doing to help people cope wi...
The afternoon promises to be a glamorous mixture of sizzling music, sparkling wine, afternoon tea and quizzes.
Most Popular
Guests are encouraged to wear 1940s style outfits and there is a prize for the best one.
Tickets, priced at £15, are available from Janet on 07763514407.