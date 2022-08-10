1940s themed 'Puttin' on the Ritz' afternoon will bring a touch of glamour to Pendle church

A Colne church is stepping back in time to stage a ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’ event this weekend.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:13 pm

Talented young local pianist Ethan Little will play a medley of 1940s hits and film themes at the event on Saturday (August 13th) at Christ Church.

The afternoon promises to be a glamorous mixture of sizzling music, sparkling wine, afternoon tea and quizzes.

Talented pianist Ethan Little will be at the keyboard at Christ Church in Colne on Saturday for the Puttin' on the Ritz afternoon

    Guests are encouraged to wear 1940s style outfits and there is a prize for the best one.

    Tickets, priced at £15, are available from Janet on 07763514407.

