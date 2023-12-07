A Burnley woman is kicking off 2024 by braving the shave to help pay for counselling for those bereaved by suicide.

Pauline Smith, one of five organisers behind Support After Suicide, hopes to raise £750 when she has her head shaved at The Hare & Hounds pub in Halifax Road on New Year’s Day.

The 49-year-old will also donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust. The charity provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to illness.

“I think it would be a good way to kick off our fundraising for 2024. I did it three or four years ago and said I’d never do it again. When I set my Just Giving page live, I thought, ‘I have to do it now.’

Pauline Smith, one of the organisers of Support After Suicide in Burnley, is having her head shaved to raise money for people to have bereavement counselling at Pendleside Hospice.

"My hair is quite long. I haven’t had it cut for months. It took a good while for my hair to grow back last time but it will grow back, I’ll be alright. I will need a drink or two on the day but I’ll be fine. Everyone says they think I’m brave but I don’t think I am. I’m lucky because my hair will grow back but not everyone is that fortunate as some people lose theirs through illness.”

Pauline, who has already amassed £210 in the past fortnight, added: “I’ll be chuffed if I meet my target, and if I exceed it, it will be amazing. It’s a difficult time of year for people, so I’m just grateful for any donations."

Support After Suicide has raised nearly £20,000 so far this year after the group was launched in May, including hosting a ball in November and creating their own 2024 calendar. Drawing inspiration from the Calendar Girls film, copies are available to buy at the SPAR in Burnley Road, Hare & Hounds, and on Pendleside Hospice’s website. The group needs to sell 80 more to reach the £20,000 milestone.

“We have done so well, it’s been an amazing. We’ve been blown away by the support. It’s our baby now and we want to help as many people as we can. Suicide is not talked about enough. There is stigma attached to it. If we can fundraise and make people more aware of its impact, it’s a good thing.”