A business that supplies technology to monitor and improve water quality in more than 60 countries across the world has become the latest recipient of a Business Excellence in Burnley award.

The award was created by Burnley Council to recognise exceptional businesses making long-term contribution to and investment in the borough.

The founders of Process Instruments, managing director Mike Riding and service engineer director Jonathan Cook, were presented with a 25-year award by Councillor Scott Cunliffe, the council’s executive member for sustainability and growth, to mark their long-term commitment to the area.

Burnley Council chief executive Lukman Patel, Process Instruments managing director (with award) and Coun. Scott Cunliffe (front left, centre and right) with company staff and council representatives. Photo: Andy Ford

The surprise presentation was made during a visit to the business by Coun. Cunliffe and the council’s chief executive Lukman Patel.

Burnley-based Process Instruments produces technology used in everything from swimming pools to water sources owned by utility companies across the world. One of its largest local clients is a lot closer to home, however; Crow Wood Hotel and Spa uses PI technology to manage the quality of its spa waters.

The company won two Queen’s Awards in 2021, including one for innovation, and is proud of its aim to source materials and equipment from the borough, or as close to it, as possible.

It has invested significant funds in its Spring Mill premises since moving there in 2020, bringing an empty industrial unit back to life.

Coun. Cunliffe said: “Process Instruments is a local success story built on a world-leading reputation which has grown from a weekend project to a multi-million pound business employing more than 40 people.

“The Business Excellence in Burnley award recognises excellence but also investment, innovation and a drive to be the best. We have some world-beating businesses in our borough and we need to give them all due recognition for their outstanding efforts.”

Mike Riding, Process Instruments managing director, said: “What a marvellous surprise! Pi is very proud to come from Burnley, and to be recognised by our hometown on our 25th anniversary as being an excellent business means a lot to me personally, and I’m sure to all Pi’s wonderful employees who make Pi the success that it is today.”