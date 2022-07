Lee explained: “The Buck Moon is the third super moon in a row, the largest super moon of 2022.

"The photo was taken from Burnley overlooking the Singing Ringing Tree - a wind powered sound sculpture set in the landscape of the Pennine hill range overlooking Burnley.

Buck Moon and Singing Ringing Tree, Burnley, captured by Lee Mansfield on July 13th