Pendle Council urges residents to sign up for fortnightly garden waste collections

And it’s not too late to sign up - as David Walker, Pendle Council’s Environmental Services manager explained.

“The gardening season of long days and sunshine continues, so we’re reminding people who’ve forgotten to pay the annual fee that they can still re-join.

“Gardeners can join online via www.pendle.gov.uk/gardenwaste and anyone not on the scheme who would like to see if we can add their address can find out on our website.”

Hannah and Molly, from Nelson, with their garden waste bin

The period covered by the £37 annual subscription is from July 1st 2022 to June 30th 2023.

There are no collections in December, January and February as the council found that few people used the service over winter.

“At just over £2 per collection, it’s a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to recycle your garden waste,” said David.