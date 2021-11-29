Storm Arwen clean up begins after tree falls on newly-installed play equipment at Clitheroe park

Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which first arrived in the rural borough on Friday.

Work began over the weekend to clear debris and repair the damage caused, while some homes in villages were without power as a result of the extreme weather.

Heavy winds brought down trees including one on a newly-revamped Clitheroe park. Chester Avenue play area only opened last month after a major makeover programme. The playground had been refurbished and boasted a new inclusive orbit roundabout, a climbing ledge, wooden trail equipment and two seats for those accompanying children to the playground.