Revamped playground opens to children in Clitheroe
A new lease of life has been given to the popular Chester Avenue play area in Clitheroe.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 12:30 pm
Town Mayor Coun. Simon O’Rourke and mayoress, Coun. Donna O’Rourke, recently attended the formal reopening of the children's facility.
The playground has been refurbished and now boasts a new inclusive orbit roundabout, a climbing ledge, wooden trail equipment and two seats for those accompanying children to the playground.
The work was undertaken by contractor Playdale from Kendal on behalf of Clitheroe Town Council.