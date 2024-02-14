Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stories We Tell: Nelson, will bring Nelson to life with sound, film and projection, with real stories from the people who live there. It represents the arts and culture strand of the Nelson Town Deal, for local people to get involved with arts and culture.

In Situ have worked with filmmakers Breaking Barriers for the project. As people walk through the town, beautiful projections and animations will light up the walls and streets around them, bringing Nelson to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Barnes, chairman of Nelson Town Deal Board, said: “Stories We Tell: Nelson will bring the town to life with sound, film and projection with real stories from residents. I’m very excited to come along and hear the memories, life events and experiences of local people, past and present.”

Stories We Tell: Nelson, will bring Nelson to life with sound, film and projection, with real stories from the people who live there

The partnership programme between In-Situ, Building Bridges and Super Slow Way is taking place over the next three years, bringing artists together to help re-imagine Nelson; open up underused spaces; think sustainably and support ground-up community activism in the town.

Shabaz Ahmed, community development officer for Building Bridges, one of the This is Nelson partners said: “We are excited to be working with Breaking Barriers and In-Situ on Stories We Tell, a project that brings the stories of local people to life.

“Every Street in Nelson has long been an area of Nelson with its own story of home, family and community and centring the project around this street really captures those feelings and sentiments. We feel we have been taken on a journey through generations of people connected to the area and are delighted to be able to take a wider audience along with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances will be on Wednesday February 28th; Thursday February 29th; Friday March 1st and Saturday March 2nd at 7pm and 8pm each evening. Tickets are free, but must be booked via https://www.in-situ.org.uk/get-involved.