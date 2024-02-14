Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients who require difficult surgical procedures, such as wisdom tooth surgery or complex tooth removal, will be seen by a qualified dentist who is undertaking postgraduate master’s training to develop their oral surgery skills.

Kate Taylor, Professor in Oral Surgery at UCLan, said: “We’ve recently seen in the news that people are desperate for dental care and there are more than 4,000 patients in Lancashire who are waiting to be seen in both hospitals and dental practices.

“Our Community Dental Clinic, which is led by specialists and consultants, can accept patients who have been referred for specialist treatment and who are experiencing long delays.

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is offering free treatment at its Community Dental Clinic in Preston. Clinical Dentistry Shoot 28th September 2022 Peter Dyer, Riza Alker, Rachel Jones and Regina Dos Santos

“At our centre of excellence, the patients will receive free treatment for complex oral surgery and in return qualified dentists will be able to develop their skills and undertake advanced procedures using top-of-the-range facilities.”

The free procedures, which will only be conducted under local anaesthetic on Wednesdays, include:

• Surgical removal of buried roots

• Surgical endodontics

• Surgical removal of tooth/teeth/root(s) that may involve access to the maxillary antrum

• Surgical removal of uncomplicated third molars involving bone removal

This service is only available for a limited time to patients aged 16 and over.

To find out more and book your appointment email [email protected] or call 01772 896300.