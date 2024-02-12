Bolton midwife from Burnley Waheeda Abbas wins coveted Silver Chief Midwifery Officer award
Waheeda Abbas, a specialist Liaison Midwife at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, won the Silver Chief Midwifery Officer Award after being recognised for creating a large network of midwives across the North West who all share the value of genomics across their communities.
Genomics is the study of the genes in our DNA, and Waheeda’s remit has been to educate midwives across the North West about using genomics and its benefits in current medicine.
Waheeda has also focused a lot of her time working with Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, who can typically be underserved by healthcare services.
Waheeda, who is also Lead Midwife at North West Genomic Medicine Service Alliance, said: “I could never have imagined achieving this and I was honoured to receive the Silver Chief Midwifery Officer Award.
“I love being a midwife and I am so passionate about improving outcomes for our pregnant people and their families.
“It’s not about me; it’s about the women who deserve the best care possible for them and their babies. Thank you to all of my amazing colleagues who helped to make this happen.”
In the nomination for the award, Waheeda’s colleagues credit her bringing the use of genomics to the forefront of feto-maternal midwives and the general midwifery community and for educating staff on a new point of care test that can help to protect premature babies from loss of hearing.
Tyrone Roberts, Chief Nursing Officer at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so incredibly proud of Waheeda, and this award is great recognition for her tireless commitment in working to improve pregnancy outcomes for communities, in particular those from BAME backgrounds.
“Waheeda is doing incredible work not just here at Bolton, but across the North West. It’s a joy to see Waheeda’s passion for genomics being celebrated as she is a true inspiration to everyone she works with and a real credit to our Trust.”
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust provides patient care at Royal Bolton Hospital, in the community at health centres and clinics, as well as services such as district nursing and intermediate care.