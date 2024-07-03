Stirk House toastmaster announced as winner at County Brides North West Wedding Awards
Dave Knowles, toastmaster at Stirk House in Gisburn, was named ‘Best Toastmaster’ at the County Brides North West Wedding Awards.
Held in Manchester every year, the awards celebrate the region’s very best wedding suppliers and venues, with winners voted for by couples who have chosen them to be part of their special day.
Stirk House picked up the Best Venue: Lancashire award in 2021 and 2023, and this year, weddings manager Danielle Gutkowski made it to the final in the Best Wedding Co-Ordinator category for the fourth time in a row.
Stirk House’s Laura Maree said: “Not only is Dave a much-loved friend and colleague to those of us at Stirk House, but he’s also a favourite with our couples, guests and wedding suppliers who visit the hotel throughout the year. He has a huge heart and an electric personality, and after serving in the armed forces he put his enormous voice and hospitality skills to good use and has been with us here at Stirk House for the last eight years. This is the second time in a row that he has been voted ‘Best Toastmaster’ at the North West Wedding Awards, and we’re delighted that he has been recognised for the dedication he has to his work and how happy he makes everybody who meets him.”
