A Gisburn wedding venue’s master of ceremonies is the toast of the industry after winning a prestigious award for the second year running.

Stirk House’s Laura Maree said: “Not only is Dave a much-loved friend and colleague to those of us at Stirk House, but he’s also a favourite with our couples, guests and wedding suppliers who visit the hotel throughout the year. He has a huge heart and an electric personality, and after serving in the armed forces he put his enormous voice and hospitality skills to good use and has been with us here at Stirk House for the last eight years. This is the second time in a row that he has been voted ‘Best Toastmaster’ at the North West Wedding Awards, and we’re delighted that he has been recognised for the dedication he has to his work and how happy he makes everybody who meets him.”