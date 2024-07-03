Dave Fishwick reveals he has had to turn down the chance to appear on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Strictly Come Dancing fans will be disappointed to learn that Burnley television and film personality Dave Fishwick has had to quickstep away from a chance to appear on the hit show.

As we reported last month, Dave had been approached by the producers of the long-running primetime BBC reality show to appear on its latest series, starting in September.

Although Dave remained tight-lipped at the time, it was thought that an appearance on the show would be the latest foray onto our nation’s screens for the Colne minibus-salesman who was the subject of hit Netflix fim Bank of Dave.

But now Dave has revealed other commitments in America mean he simply wouldn’t have time to show off his dance moves to the nation.

Dave Fishwick will not be appearing on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing
Dave Fishwick will not be appearing on this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

“The Strictly producers were really keen for me to do the show, and I was too,” Dave revealed to the Burnley Express.

“It would have been absolutely brilliant but unfortunately I couldn’t make it work timing wise. I am now an ambassador for the Independent Community Bankers of America, and I will be speaking at a conference in Ohio when filming starts for Strictly.”

Dave did not rule himself out of a future appearance, however, and has told producers he would love to pull on the sequins and hit the dancefloor next year.

The news will come as a blow to fans of Dave who has become a global celebrity since Netflix produced the film Bank of Dave about his efforts to set up a community bank.

However, a sequel is currently being made while Dave also revealed that a musical stage version of the hit is also being prepared.

