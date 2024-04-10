Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Originally booked to perform at The Muni Theatre, the future of the theatre group’s musical was thrown into doubt following the theatre’s announcement of its extended renovations and continued closure.

Thankfully, the Stage Door team were relieved to secure dates at The Pendle Hippodrome and the classic rock musical “We Will Rock You” opens tonight until April 13th, erformed by talented 11-17 years olds from local high schools including Park, FisherMore, West Craven, St. Augustine’s and Bowland High Schools.

Creative leader Janet Philbrook said: “What an exciting return to the stage for our talented young performers. Our youth theatre is so much more than an amateur theatre group, it’s a family and a safe haven for young people in Pendle and beyond. I can’t wait for everyone to see their talent in this fantastic production.”

Ed Whittaker “Khashoggi”, Lois Goddard “Killer Queen”, William Peacock “Buddy”, Lewis Sugden “Galileo”, Joshua Ryde “Brit”, Katie Wellock “Scaramouche” and Emilia Gibbons “Oz”.

We Will Rock You is a foot-stomping musical anthem to individuality. Following two young rebels as they try to restore rock ‘n’ roll to the iPlanet in a post-apocalyptic world. Featuring more than 20 hit Queen songs including Another One Bites the Dust, Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love, We Are the Champions and many more.

Stage Door Youth Theatre member Annabelle Ogle (14) said: “We’ve been in rehearsals since last year and can’t wait to get into our full costumes and perform ‘We Will Rock You’ on stage with a live band”.